Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The sweater Look Better?

Fashion faceoffs have showcased some of the best celebs wearing outfits from either the same brand or donning similar outfits. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more have always tried to stay in tune with fashion trends, however, these trends have often collided. Listed below are pictures of Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone wearing the same lumpy oversized sweater.

READ: Katrina Kaif's 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', Other Movies Directed By Raj Kanwar

Katrina Kaif vs Deepika Padukone's sweater look

READ: Katrina Kaif And Ranveer Singh To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar's Next Untitled Film

READ: Katrina Kaif's 'together Forever' Picture With Karishma Kohli Too Cute To Miss

Deepika Padukone has aced not only with her performance in films but fashion as well. Padukone has often laid some major fashion trends and has been experimental with her style. In this post above, Padukone donned a blue oversized sweater. The sweater had super long and oversized sleeves. It also had a turtle neck to it. Padukone donned her signature straight hair look with nude makeup for this stunning magazine-cover look. She wore just a blue sweater with silver hoops. Padukone's toned legs were at display in this stellar look.

Deepika Padukone's other fashion photos have also left many fans in awe. Be it her look at Cannes or during her film promotions, Padukone has often not only experimented with her style but has also aced those looks. Fans have also tried to get their hands on the dresses donned by Padukone. Deepika, on the work front, will next be seen in the film 83. The actress was also reportedly to star in the film The Intern alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif who has often gone beyond the expectations of fans when it comes to films has also done extremely well with her sense in fashion. Kaif has also often laid some major fashion trends and has been experimental with her style. In this post above, Katrina donned an army green oversized sweater. The sweater had super long and oversized sleeves. It also had a turtle neck to it. Katrina donned a wavy and messy hair look with nude makeup for this stunning magazine-cover look. Kaif's toned legs were at display in this stunning look.

Katrina Kaif 's other fashion photos have also left many fans speechless. Be it her look at weddings or during film promotions, Kaif has often not only experimented with her style but has also slayed those looks effortlessly. Fans have also tried to get their hands on the dresses donned by Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Kaif is all set to star in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film's trailer has been out and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this action flick. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.