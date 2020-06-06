Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh to team up for Zoya Akhtar's next untitled film

Bollywood's versatile actors Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif who have never been seen sharing screen space, have been paired to romance on celluloid in Zoya Akhtar’s next film. Earlier, according to reports, the makers were in talks to team up the heartthrob with his wife Deepika Padukone, but, finally, they chose Katrina Kaif over Deepika Padukone for the role in the film.

According to reports by a leading publication, Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for the third time. As per reports, a source of the publication revealed that after the massive success of Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya's next gangster drama. The film is set again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already noded a yes for the film. As per reports, the makers were in the process of locking the dates when the lockdown happened.

While this film will be the filmmaker's third with Ranveer, it will be her second with Katrina Kaif. According to the media outlet, the two stars are being romantically paired on screen for the first time. The Bharat actress has a very interesting and powerful role in the flick, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film. As per reports, Katrina and Zoya are great friends and when the filmmaker narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of the project. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Katrina will be seen sharing screen space in a brief way for Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi where the Simmba will be seen doing a cameo in the climax. Apart from this film, Katrina’s Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar recently had an interaction with a media outlet about a new project. He said that he was planning to make an action film that would consist of an all-female cast. The media outlet also reported that he would like to cast Katrina Kaif as the main lead in the film as it was her idea but specific details related to the cast have not been established yet.

