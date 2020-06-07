Katrina Kaif's 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', Other Movies Directed By Raj Kanwar

Raj Kanwar, who began his career as an assistant director to Shekar Kapur and Raj Kumar Santoshi, made his directorial debut with the film Deewana. Since then, he has directed several movies including Laadla, Judaai, Andaaz, Jaan, to name a few. His last film before he passed away in 2012 was Sadiyaan. Take a look at movies directed by Raj Kanwar.

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Katrina Kaif's performance in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was widely appreciated. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Raj Kunwar, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar Dua. The film released in 2006 and featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The romantic drama has a run time of 152 minutes. Katrina played the role of Jia Yashvardhan and Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Aditya Malhotra. Moreover, Himesh Reshammiya composed all the tracks for the film along with Anu Malik.

Jaan

In the year 1996, Ajay Devgn played the lead role in Raj Kanwar directorial Jaan. Apart from him, Twinkle Khanna and Amrish Puri also played essential roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around a police commissioner, who hires a young man to be his granddaughter's bodyguard. However, he does not know that the man is a killer hired by his cousin to kill his granddaughter and inherit the family estate. The movie performed well at the box-office and reportedly managed to rake in ₹17.20 crore.

Judaai

Judaai is considered as one of the greatest movies by Raj Kanwar. The film showed the life of Kajal (Sridevi) and Raj (Anil Kapoor) who are happily married. Later, Kajal, out of sheer greed, asks her husband to get married to Janhvi (Urmila Matondkar), the daughter of his wealthy boss. Things go south when Raj struggles to make it through his marriages and Kajal realises her grave mistake. The 1997 film received much appreciation, and the masses loved the film back then. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Boney Kapoor. For her performance, Sridevi was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

