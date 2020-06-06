Katrina Kaif's 'together Forever' Picture With Karishma Kohli Too Cute To Miss

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is certainly making the most of her time at home by updating and entertaining fans through her social media handle. Right from doing household tasks, indulging in a video conference with friends to taking a trip down memory lane, the actor has been doing it all. Katrina Kaif recently shared a major throwback picture which is too cute to miss.

In the Instagram post, Katrina Kaif and her best friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli can be seen posing beside a wall painting of revolutionary Che Guevara. The actor can be seen sporting an off-white printed dress. She also opted for minimal makeup and her hair tied into a ponytail. While, Karishma Kohli, on the other hand, can be seen sporting red top with white stripes and blue jeans. She also opted for no makeup and her hair tied into a ponytail.

Along with the picture, Katrina also went on to write a sweet message for her best friend. She wrote, “Together forever in this big world, @karishmakohli”. Check out the picture below.

Karishma Kohli has not yet replied on the post but it seems likes fans are even happier seeing the picture. They went on to comment on all things nice and also gave several likes on the post. They went on to call them, “beautiful”, “friendship goals,” “cuties,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media and has been sharing all sorts of lovely posts. The actor recently sent fans in a tizzy with a stunning picture of herself. The actor shared a selfie where she can be seen making full use of her time at home.

Katrina can be seen sporting a white top and a black denim dungaree. She can be seen in her messy hairdo, no makeup, and is all smiles to the camera. The actor also shared a cat emoji along with the post. Several fans and friends from the industry went on to comment on this lovely picture. Fans went on to call her “stunning,” “gorgeous,” so beautiful,” and many more. Check out the picture below.

