Katrina Kaif Wishes Her Younger Sister Isabelle Kaif With A Pretty Picture; See Image

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is very active on social media and knows how to keep her 22 million followers on Instagram hooked. Recently, the actor wished her sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday on Monday with an adorable Instagram post which is loved by her fans. Take a look.

Katrina’s adorable way to wish Isabella

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif celebrated her birthday on January 6, 2020. To make this day more special for her younger sister, the Bharat actor Katrina wished her in the most adorable way through an Instagram post.

She shared a picture of herself and Isabelle and accompanied it with a sweet and powerful message. The actor wrote: "Happiest birthday, Isabelle, Always got your back." [sic]. In the picture, Katrina and Isabelle can be seen twinning together in long white skirts. The Zero actor Katrina Kaif wore a black top while Isabelle went for a pink crop top.

Isabelle made her debut with the 2014 film Dr Cabbie which was directed by Canadian filmmaker Jean-Francois Pouliot and produced by Salman Khan. However, her career in Bollywood was yet to take off.

Reportedly, Isabelle will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film, Time To Dance directed by Remo D'Souza's assistant director, Stanley D'Costa. She will also be part of Karan Lalit Butani’s Kwatha, opposite Aayush Sharma.

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions. The movie which stars Akshay Kumar will release in March 2020. In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Katrina will be seen as Akshay's love interest.

