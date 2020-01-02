When Katrina Kaif Stunned In White And Took Our Hearts Away

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who made her debut with Boom in 2004, shot to fame with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The star recently launched her own makeup brand, Kay By Katrina. Kaif is often admired by her fans for her style and fashion sense. Known to pull off all kinds of outfits, here are a few times the actor looked stunning in white:

Times when Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm in white

For one of her shoots, the star fashion a pretty white coloured crop top with straight white pants. The top has a deep v-neck fit with a single straps sleeve fitting. Kaif chose a no-makeup look for this one and let her hair loose.

For her denim on denim look, she donned a whitewashed denim jacket with denim shorts. She completed the outfit by layering it with a white-tee inside the jacket. Leaving her hair open, the actor chose a no-makeup look for this one.

For a brand shoot, the star fashioned an all-white outfit. She wore a sleeveless white top with lace closure on the side and completed the look with a pair of white shorts and a pair of white and grey chunky sneakers. She went for an open hair look and chose a nude-makeup look for this one.

For one of her beach shoots, the star put on a pretty-white swimsuit. Wearing a pair of white singlet bikini, she topped the look with a white threaded kaftan. The star let her hair loose for this one and went for a no-makeup look.

For one of her magazine shoots, the star fashioned a lacy white outfit with a pair of straight white pants. The top had a full-sleeved lacy and cropped fit and the sleeves had a three-quartered length ruffled layer. Going for an open-hair look, the star donned a no-makeup look for this one as well.

Katrina Kaif was last seen ruling the theatres earlier in 2019 starring opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The star is currently gearing up for her 2020 releases and has quite a few projects in the pipeline for her fans. Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bang Bang Reloaded and will also reportedly be a part of the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel.

