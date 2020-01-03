Katrina Kaif's Gorgeous Photos On Instagram In All-black Outfits

Katrina Kaif is among the most popular actors in Bollywood today. The actor started her acting career with Boom, which flopped at the box office. However, she later went on to star in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang which were huge box office successes. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi where she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar and is directed by Rohit Shetty . Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi is set to release in March 2020. Katrina Kaif is also well-known for her fitness, style, and killer looks. Listed below are some of Katrina Kaif's best photos where she opted for black outfits. Read on:

Katrina Kaif's photos: All of Katrina's stunning black outfits

READ:Katrina Kaif's 2019 All-yellow Looks; Here Are All Her Yellow Outfits From The Year

READ:Katrina Kaif's Sister To Suniel Shetty's Son, New Faces To Step Into Bollywood In 2020

Katrina Kaif's outfits have been a huge inspiration for her fans. The actress has a large fan base on social media. With her fit and lean body, the actress can pull off almost everything from basic tank tops to blingy pantsuits, stunning all-black lehengas and even fitted black dresses. Katrina Kaif on Instagram keeps uploading pictures of her fashion photoshoots, videos, film posters, and more. Kaif also regularly inspires her fans with her fitness videos and pictures on Instagram.

READ:Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

READ:Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In These Bralette Outfits, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.