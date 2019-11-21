Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Workout Routine

Katrina Kaif has evidently been garnering a lot of praise for the launch of her new beauty brand. The actor has partnered with well-known sports apparel brand and has been posting many workout videos on her Instagram. Though Katrina made her debut on Instagram just back in 2017, she has gained a massive following of over 29 million followers. The actor, through her Instagram stories, has given a sneak peek of her workout routine. Check it out.

Katrina Kaif's workout routine

Katrina Kaif is considered to be one of the fittest actors working in the Hindi film industry. As per the routine posted by Katrina herself, the actor has to complete two circuit series of exercises in a workout. The sheet shared by her includes everything like the name, repetitions, weights and all specifications. In the first circuit, Katrina does jump squats, walking lunges, box jumps, and deadlifts. The second circuit includes Squats and press, drop push-ups, plank jacks and mountain climber.

New Reebok advert with Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/X9L2KAYf10 — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) November 20, 2019

"Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots ...but I’m getting there ... 🥊 💪🏼 😊something special coming soonnnnnnnn 🌟🌟"



Katrina Kaif on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zhqoZg0m9t — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) November 18, 2019

On the work front

Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sorryavanshi. The film will be a cop-action drama film which will be based in Rohit Shetty's ongoing cop universe of films. Except for Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh will also be seen reprising the roles of Singham and Simmba respectively. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020.

