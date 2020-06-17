Katrina Kaif's hit movie list includes Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom3, and many more. Katrina Kaif's movies have often left many fans impressed and inspired. The actor who struggled in her early film as she could barely speak Hindi has today established herself as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Listed below are some of Katrina Kaif's best scenes from the popular rom-com film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Katrina Kaif's best scenes from the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

This is one of the popular scenes from the film. The scene showcases Sameer trying to get rid of his pretentious wife Naina. He tries to convince his mother that his wife and kids are not right for him. Later on, he goes to meet his girlfriend Sonia and tells her about his mom. Another scene showcases Sameer's mom praising Naina and telling him how she wants her to be his wife in every life. Sameer later plots some plans to get Naina out of his life.

This is another scene where Naina meets Thappar. He loves her and asks her to go out with him on a date. After much talks, Naina agrees. Later at the club, Naina and Thappar meet Sonia and Sameer. Sameer tells Sonia all bad things about Naina while Naina gets some drinks and dances. The four of them later are seen dancing to one of the popular tracks from the film.

This scene showcases the love growing between Sonia and Sameer. Later on, the wife of Sameer's friend comes and tells them how her husband left her. Sonia on hearing the same asks Sameer to make her meet his wife. Sameer disagrees and she tries to take her life. Later on, Sameer agrees and meets Naina at his clinic. The two have a conversation with Thappar who confesses his love for Naina.

This is another funny scene from the film where Sameer takes Naina out for Lunch. He tries to know all about her life and tells her of how certain he is that she will help him in every aspect of his life. Later on, he asks her to be his wife and she gets angry about the fact that he wants her to be his fake wife and storms off. Later Naina meets Sonia and somehow Sonia misunderstands and thinks Naina is Sameer's actual wife. She tries to be sweet to her and gifts her a top. The scene gets funny as Naina finds herself trapped between Sameer and Sonia.

