Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Salman Khan's movies are immensely popular among his fans and some of them have been critically acclaimed too. Khan's movies that still remain widely popular include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and many more. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is one of his more popular works from the 21st century. It stars Sushmita Sen and Katrina Kaif, apart from him, in prominent roles. The film was a success at the box-office and also managed to impress the critics. With all that said now, here are some interesting facts from this romantic-comedy film that you must check out:

Interesting Trivia from Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Katrina Kaif's voice in the film was dubbed.

This film is the only one to witness Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan together.

This film is the remake of the Hollywood flick Just Go With It, which was the remake of the film Cactus Flower.

The film was a turning point in Katrina Kaif's career and she started getting more films post this one.

Director David Dhawan wanted to name the film as Sorry Main Shaadi Shuda Hoon but that did not happen.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is the only film to see Salman as a doctor.

This is the only film to see Salman work with Arshad Warsi and Isha Koppikar.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was the first film of Salman and Katrina together.

Beena Kak was offered the role by Salman Khan who happens to be her good friend. He offered her the role once she showed an interest in acting.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya had issues during its release due to a controversy regarding Salman's tapes being released.

