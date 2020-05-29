Salman Khan's Chemistry With Katrina Kaif And Daisy Shah: Here's A Comparison

Salman Khan is one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has collaborated with various other stars including Katrina Kaif and Daisy Shah in film projects. So, we have compiled Salman Khan’s best movies with Kaif and Shah that you must check out. Read on to know more about his work with these two actors:

Ek Tha Tiger - Katrina Kaif

Ek Tha Tiger stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Helmed by Kabir Khan, this romantic action thriller flick also features Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Gavie Chahal, and Girish Karnad in supporting roles. Ek Tha Tiger revolves around an Indian Spy Tiger, who has to retrieve certain information before the Pakistani spy gains it. However, he falls in love with the Pakistani agent before achieving his target.

Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. They appreciated the movie for its stunning action sequences, music, and leading actors’ performances. Salman Khan’s film emerged out to be a huge commercial success by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger also received awards and accolades. The movie’s sequel named Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017, which featured Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif essaying their previous roles.

Jai Ho - Daisy Shah

Jai Ho stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Aditya Pancholi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Sohail Khan, this action drama flick is an official remake of Telugu movie, Stalin, starring Chiranjeevi and Trisha in prominent roles. Daisy Shah's Jai Ho also features Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza in supporting roles.

Released in 2014, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho revolves around an ex-military officer, Jai, who suffers from major anger issues. But he creates a unique plan to spread kindness among people of India. Jai prepares a system in which everyone has to help at least three people every day. However, he has to confront a powerful political family before achieving victory for his mettlesome acts. Meanwhile, Daisy Shah played the role of Rinky Shah, Jai’s friend.

Released in 2014, Daisy Shah's Jai Ho garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. According to reports, it earned over Rs 183 crores and had a successful run at the domestic box office. Moreover, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho emerged out to become one of the highest overseas grossing Bollywood movies of the year.

