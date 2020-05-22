Katrina Kaif's Chemistry With Salman Khan Or Ranbir Kapoor: Which Was Loved More?

Katrina Kaif is one actress who has worked with multiple stars in Bollywood. Be it Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has worked with some of the top Bollywood stars. Katrina Kaif's movies with Salman Khan include Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Partner, and Yuvvraaj.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's movies with Ranbir Kapoor include Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti. Listed below are details on Katrina Kaif's chemistry with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor - which was more loved by masses.

Katrina Kaif's chemistry with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor; which was more loved by masses?

Katrina Kaif's chemistry with Salman Khan has always been loved by the masses. The pair have all in all starred in six major films. The pair's on-screen chemistry has been so powerful that it has got the numbers rolling. The critics, however, have not been too happy with the stereotype Bollywood masala movies. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai with a box office collection of ₹565.1 crores or Bharat with a box office collection of ₹325.58 crores, critics have found the films to be average whereas Bollywood action lovers have been obsessed with the actors and their films.

Critics have spoken of the film Tiger Zinda Hai to not be taken too seriously but at the same time to be quite an impressive action piece for action movie lovers. Many critics have also found Katrina and Salman's films to be a hit due to superstar Salman Khan. When it comes to the storyline of the films, critics have showcased their opinions rather freely.

Katrina Kaif's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has also been much loved. Be it Raajneeti or Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, the masses have been very fond of the pairing of Ranbir and Katrina. However, when it comes to critics and box office collection, Raajneeti collected 145.5 crores but the critics were very pleased with the film. Many critics found the film to be refreshing, gripping and making a firm point. On the other hand, the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was loved and pleased the masses but when it comes to the critics they found the film to be average except for Ranbir and Katrina's chemistry, which set the screen on fire.

