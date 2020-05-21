Katrina Kaif's 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' Has Memorable Songs That You Should Listen

Katrina Kaif has been ruling the silver screens for over two decades. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Boom. She has had an illustrious career in Bollywood and till date, the Bharat actor enjoys a massive fandom across the globe and on social media.

Her on-screen pairing with the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is deemed as iconic by most of their fans as they starred in several films that went on to be blockbusters at the box office. One of their most-iconic films together which is widely known for its songs is 2006's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the romantic-drama also starred Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor and Manoj Joshi in prominent roles. The Raj Kanwar directorial is quite popular among the masses for some of its iconic songs.

The music of the film is produced by T-Series while it's been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik with lyrics penned by Sameer. Therefore, here is a list of some of the most memorable songs from the Katrina Kaif starrer, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye:

Fana Fanah Ye Dil Hua Fanah

Quite popular among the masses for its fast-paced soundtrack and the music video that features some of the best scenery, Fana Fanah Ye Dil Hua Fanah is hands down a memorable song from Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Sung by KK, Anu Malik, the music video stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in it. Check out the music video below:

Bhula Denge Tumko Sanam

The most-watched song from the film on YouTube, Bhula Denge Tumko Sanam is a sad track from the film. With over 97 million views on its music video, the song is based on Akshay Kumar's character in the film. It is sung by the iconic singer Sonu Nigam and is composed by Anu Malik.

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

The title track of the film, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye has two versions comprising a normal version and a sad version. The original version from the film is also sung by Sonu Nigam, along with Tulsi Kumar. It is a romantic number featuring the lead actors in its music video.

