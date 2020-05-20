When Katrina Kaif Asked Anushka To Forward Her Name To Virat Kohli For World Cup Selection

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have shared screen space in two movies Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. The duo has often made it evident that they share a really great bond with each other. This throwback picture of Katrina Kaif asking Anushka Sharma to put in a word with Virat Kohli for her World Cup Selection is just another evidence of their beautiful bond.

This throwback picture takes us back to the time when Katrina was shooting for her movie Bharat. Katrina Kaif posted a video where she is seen playing cricket on the sets of Bharat. The video is a compilation of all the instances where Katrina Kaif swung her bat right to get some good shots and runs. The video also has the background music of the song Apna Time Aayega making the video more entertaining and interesting for her fans. Katrina Kaif posted the picture with a caption where she asked her friend Anushka Sharma to ask Virat Kohli to take her for World Cup Selection. She wrote, “Hilariously, she also qualified as a decent all-rounder without even taking a ball in the hand. “Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder.”

Also Read| Ranveer Singh follows Anushka Sharma, gatecrashes Virat Kohli's Instagram live video

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Khushi Punjaban

On the work front - Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif has three upcoming Bollywood projects lined up, among which two of them are slated to release next year. The actor will be seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is a new addition to his police universe, apart from films like Simmba, Singham Returns, and Singham. Later, she will also be seen in Bang Bang Reloaded opposite Shahid Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to release on December 1 this year. Apart from this, she will be starring alongside Salman Khan in the untitled sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai which is currently in its pre-production stage. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota' on Instagram, Sunil Chhetri falls about laughing

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shahrukh Khan’s Zero. She was also seen in a special appearance in Angrezi Medium for the song, Kudi Nu Nachne De. Her latest production venture, Paatal Lok, was released on Amazon Prime Video a few days back. The show has been garnering positive responses from the audience and critics.

Also Read| 'Can't wait for you to cut Virat's hair': Anushka Sharma tells hairstylist Aalim Hakim

Also Read| 'Camera Nikaal': Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' triggers meme marathon on Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.