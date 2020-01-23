Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Relationships And Dating History, Read

Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most prominent actors with an immense understanding of fashion and beauty. Audiences have recognized her talent in some popular movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, to Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 among others. Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie with the director Rohit Shetty is Sooryavanshi, wherein she will be reuniting with her favourite co-star, Akshay Kumar. The actor is constantly in the news for the rumours of her relationship. Here, we have compiled a list of actors Kaif has rumoured to be dated in the past.

Also read | Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Turns 10; A Few Best Scenes From The Film

Katrina Kaif's dating history and rumoured relationships

Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, according to rumours, seem to be the new love-birds in the Bollywood industry. The reports and buzz of their alleged affair initially started doing the rounds when the two were seen leaving a Diwali party together. Recently, a series of pictures of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal leaving in the same car surfaced online.

Also read | Celebrating Katrina Kaif's 15 Years In Bollywood, The Actor Talks About Her Journey

Ranbir Kapoor

According to several Bollywood gossip mills and reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for over 4 years, that is from 2012 to 2016. Rumours also say that they were engaged in Aug 2015 but later parted ways in January 2016.

Source image: @katrinaranbirkapoor

Also read | Katrina Kaif: Times When The 'Bharat' Actor Aced The All-black Look

Salman Khan

When she initially entered Bollywood, it was a rumoured that Katrina was dating Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were seen working together in several movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in (2005), Yuvvraaj in (2008), Ek Tha Tiger in (2012), and Bharat in (2019). According to rumours, Katrina and Salman Khan dated for around 7 years, from 2003 to 2010.

Also read | Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Papped Together On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.