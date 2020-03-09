Katrina Kaif Fans Start An Angry Trend Against Her 'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty

It seems like director Rohit Shetty has got himself embroiled into a controversy due to his recent comment on his Sooryavanshi female lead Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif's fans were displeased with the filmmaker and started trending 'SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY' on Twitter. It is not a hidden fact that Katrina Kaif has collaborated with Rohit Shetty in his much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi which will also star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Rohit's comment on Katrina Kaif has not gone down well with her fans

In an interview with an online portal, Rohit was asked about which actor did he focus on while looking at the monitor referring to Sooryavanshi. To which, Rohit then spoke about the scene wherein Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh walk together amidst a blast happening on the background. The director said that Katrina Kaif blinked accidentally during the shot for which she wanted to do another take.

Rohit further added that he told Katrina that three guys are walking along with her with blasts happening so nobody is going to look at her. The filmmaker also said that Katrina was also disappointed on hearing this but he stressed on the fact that none of the audience would even notice her. This infuriated the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's fans who labelled Rohit's remark as sexist and derogatory. Check out some of their tweets.

Katrina Kaif's fans started the trend 'SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY' on social media

Katrina has more blockbusters than Akshaykumar And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see Katrina in #Sooryavanshi



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY🤮 — ✨MASS✨ (@Yours_MASS) March 8, 2020

We Will Watch SOORYAVANSHI only because of Katrina Kaif thats it..

Shitty rohit should understand this..



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — Mora Piya.. (@girls4girl) March 8, 2020

KATRINA KAIF Takes More footage than Any Small actor (Akshay Kumar) in any film

And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see KATRINA in #Sooryavanshi



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) March 8, 2020

SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY



Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF. — Queen Squad💯 (@JonSnowisLov3) March 8, 2020

