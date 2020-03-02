'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: 5 Best Moments From Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer

Just a few hours ago, the makers released the trailer of the much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi. And from what it looks like, the Sooryavanshi trailer has been received very well by the audience. And while fans are enjoying the trailer, here’s taking a look at five takeaways from the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer that fan can cherish.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s pairing after a long time

Fans will witness Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif sharing the screen space after a very long time. The last time the duo shared the screen space in their film Tees Maar Khan in 2010. Fans are thrilled to watch the duo back on the silver screen.

The cameo of Ajay and Ranveer

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film will also have a cameo starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cop avatar. Since Sooryavanshi is from the cop franchise, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will portray their previous roles of Singham and Simmba from their respective Rohit Shetty movies.

Akshay's dialogues from Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar’s dialogue in the trailer is something that will woo fans. Here are a few of Akshay Kumar’s dialogues in the trailer.

“Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati, criminal record dekh kar thok thi hai”

“Tuje dhund liya, tere baki sathiyoon ko bhi dhund lenge”

Based on terror attack

The film is based on a police drama film that is based on terrorism where Akshay Kumar’s quest to find the bombers who are going to attack the city of Mumbai. Akshay Kumar takes help from his other cop colleague Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh to complete the quest.

The action-packed trailer

The film is filled with action sequences with a lot of fighting scenes. It was also reported that Akshay Kumar also revealed that he was very happy to shoot the stunts in the film. He also revealed that 90 per cent of the stunts are VFX free. Watch the trailer of Sooryavanshi below.

