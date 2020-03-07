Times When Katrina Kaif Posed Adorably With Her Co-stars From Her Movies; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is all set for her first release of 2020 with the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The actor has shared some endearing posts with her costars from the movie. Take a look at all the times Katrina Kaif shared some lovely posts with her costars from the film industry.

Katrina Kaif's posing sweetly with her co-stars

Katrina Kaif with her 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif has worked with her ex-beau Salman Khan in many films before. Check out her post when she shared the wrap for their movie Bharat. Both have worked together in the many hit films including Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda hai, and Partner to name a few.

Katrina Kaif with 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Katrina have done many films together. Both are all set for their new movie after a long span of time. They have previously worked in Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, and De Dhana Dhan to name a few.

Katrina Kaif with 'Agneepath' co-star Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently visited her friend Katrina Kaif and both were seen reminiscing their Kathak classes from 17 years ago. Both of them used to train under the same Kathak guru. PeeCee is seen adorably promoting her friend's Kay beauty line as well. Both were seen in the movie Agneepath where Katrina Kaif appeared for a song in the film.

