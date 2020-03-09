Urvashi Rautela Or Katrina Kaif - Who Aced The Polka Dot Look?

Urvashi Rautela and Katrina Kaif are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom (2005) at the age of 20. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and with some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here is who wore the polka dots better. Read ahead to know-

Urvashi Rautela or Katrina Kaif - Who wore the Polka dots better?

Katrina Kaif is seen posing in a black shirt, with white polka dots on it. She has tied a knot to her shirt, at the waist. Katrina has worn an ochre colour, wrap-around leather skirt at the bottom. She has worn golden hoop earrings and a golden neck-piece, and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Katrina completed her look by wearing nude shade makeup.

In comparison to Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a white colour shirt, with black polka dots printed on it. She has tied a knot to her shirt, at the waist. She has worn a baby-pink colour leather skirt at the bottom. Urvashi has worn silver hoop earrings and silver bracelets, along with a diamond ring. The actor has tied her hair in a high pony-tail and applied nude and glossy makeup.

