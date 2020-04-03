Katrina Kaif's Critically Acclaimed Performances That Are A Must Watch

Katrina Kaif is considered to be one of the most bankable actors in the Indian film industry. She started her career from the movie Boom and has come a long way since. Over the years, she has worked in many different genres and proved her potential in the industry. In her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, Katrina will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. From movies like New York to Bharat, here are some of Katrina Kaif's most critically acclaimed performances.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif To Varun Dhawan | Bollywood Celebs Share What They Are Binge-watching On

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Katrina Kaif's performance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobbara was widely praised by the audience as well as by critics. This career-defining role of Katrina Kaif managed to leave a great impression on fans and critics alike. Her character in the movie was of a free-spirited scuba diving trainer who falls in love with one of the lead characters in the film in the most unexpected and beautiful way. Katrina Kaif was a part of an ensemble cast in the film, which includes the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin.

Also Read: When Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Created Magic On-screen And Impressed The Audiences

Ek Tha Tiger

Katrina Kaif performed some high-end risky and challenging stunts in her movie, Ek Tha Tiger. Fans found her performance to be quite impressive and her role received a lot of praise from the critics. Katrina essayed the role of an ISI agent named Zoya in the movie.

Also Read: Netizen Wishes Adnan Sami And Katrina Kaif Get Married, Singer Has Hilarious Response

Fitoor

Fitoor released in the year 2016, features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tabu, Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The plot of the story revolves around a poor but talented boy who falls in love with a rich girl. The film is the modern adaptation of Charles Dicken’s novel Great Expectations. Katrina Kaif essays the role of Firdaus. Her character in the movie undergoes a lot of transformation through the film. Katrina proved her versatility by pulling off a serious role, which impressed her fans and critics.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Knows How To Flaunt Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.