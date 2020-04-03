Katrina Kaif To Varun Dhawan | Bollywood Celebs Share What They Are Binge-watching On

For a long now, Bollywood celebrities have been abiding by the rules of the lockdown and staying at home for the same. From sharing a glimpse of doing household chores to flaunting their cooking skills online, they have been digitally connecting with their fans. Now that the household chores have been learned, workouts have been done, it’s time for B-town actors to update their fans with what they have been binge-watching right now.

Recently, several Bollywood celebrities made it all nostalgic for their viewers as they posted pictures watching the old series and movies of Disney Plus as Hotstar organised its first-ever digital red carpet in collaboration with Disney Plus. From Shahid Kapoor crushing over The Mandalorian all over again to Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon glued to their couches watching The Lion King, here’s a look at what celebrities have on their watchlist amid lockdown.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of her living room where she was seen sitting comfortably and watching The Lion King. She captioned the picture, "Hakuuuuuna Matata! My first ever premiere from home 🏡 #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere Couldn’t pick a better time to come home, Disney+ Hotstar!".

Tiger Shroff also reminisced his childhood days as he switched to Hotstar to watch The Lion King. The actor posted a picture of himself while he was sitting in a relaxed mood in the comfort of his own house watching his favourite movie. He also mentioned that he has been revisiting that feeling of childhood days again. Varun Dhawan was in line with Tiger Shroff as he too cherished his childhood days when he used to watch The Lion King.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture with an interesting backdrop where his fans could spot The Lion King on his television screen. He captioned the post, "Iv spent my entire childhood watching Disney films and playing with the toys. Such a nostalgic Thursday this has been. I've been associated with Disney in the past as an actor and voice-over artist and now I’m glad I got to attend the #disneyhotstarredcarpetpremier." Hotstar has announced the premiere of Disney+ on April 4, 2020, it would be premiered on the Hotstar VIP. All these pictures posted by the celebrities had a Hotstar Disney Plus premiere sticker which says "Stay Home, Stay Safe".

