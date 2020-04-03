When Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Created Magic On-screen And Impressed The Audiences

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for his skilful acting, raw magnetism and charm. He has collaborated with Katrina Kaif in various projects. The duo has co-starred in Jagga Jasoos and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, to name a few. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's movies that you must check out.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s best movies

1. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani revolves around Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film. Prem, a carefree and irresponsible lad, wastes all his time with his friends. However, he falls head over heels in love with a beautiful Christian girl Jenny (Katrina Kaif). She transforms him completely, as he starts working and earns money to impress her.

Despite an ordinary storyline, Ranbir Kapoor stunned everyone with his incredible performance. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani established him as a versatile actor. Moreover, Katrina kaif’s pairing with Kapoor was quite adored. Released in 2009, this romantic comedy flick was declared super hit by Box Office India.

2. Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a political thriller flick starring Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, Manoj Bajpayee, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Though the film is about politics in Bhopal, the story depicts similarities between Mahabharata characters with the movie’s characters. Released on June 4, 2010, Raajneeti was declared a blockbuster by Box Office India.

3. Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos is a musical mystery comedy adventure flick. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the story of the film revolves around a teenage detective who searches for his father, after he goes missing. Kapoor plays the role of Jagga, whose father sends him to a boarding school before leaving him. However, he sends Jagga a VHS tape in the mail on his birthday, every year. Therefore, he meets Shruti on the way and begins his journey with her. Released in 2017, Jagga Jasoos garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The film also received awards for its catchy music.

