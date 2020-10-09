Katrina Kaif's Instagram Announcement & Other Actors Who Are 'back To The Grind'

A number of Bollywood actors have been getting back to work after taking a break of close to six months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. With restrictions being lifted, a wide range of films and shows were brought back on track and the shootings were resumed with proper safety measures. Here is a look at a bunch of actors who are back to the grind.

Actors back to work

1. Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif recently took to social media to announce that she is back to work. She posted a well-edited picture where two of her crew members could be seen dressed in PPE kits while she was dressed in a pair of sportswear. She also had a delightful smile across her face while her team worked in the background. Have a look at the picture from Katrina Kaif’s Instagram here.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar started working on the film Bell Bottom a few months back. The shooting was carried out in Scotland and the teaser was also released recently, announcing its release date in April 2021. Various pictures from the sets in Scotland have also been going viral on social media. The pictures also feature Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor, amongst others. Akshay Kumar will also start working on the periodic drama film, Prithviraj, soon.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been gearing up for the political-biography film, Thalaivi. The plot of this film revolves around the extraordinary life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. She posted pictures of herself announcing the news about resuming work after six months. Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently resumed work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, the actor will be seen playing a sex worker and the posters have already been creating quite some buzz. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team started working on October 1 and they have been pulling it off efficiently so far.

5. Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan also announced that he is going back to work as soon as possible. He posted videos where a medical worker was seen taking his swab test sample before he gets back to his regular working schedule. He also thanked the people who had been taking such efforts to make sure people were safe. Have a look.

