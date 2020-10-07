Vaani Kapoor Introduces 'elephant In The Room' While Enjoying Coffee; See Picture

Vaani Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying coffee. In the picture, the actor is seen donning a goofy expression as she holds a spoon full of ice cream to pose for a picture. Several other food or drink items like cake and coffee can also be spotted in the picture. Vaani Kapoor is spotted wearing a white knitted sweatshirt paired with a carbon black denim.

The actor opted for a no-makeup look and completed it with open hair. Talking about the statue of an elephant which was seen in her picture, Vaani Kapoor captioned the post as, “When there is an elephant in the room, introduce him ðŸ¤­”. Fans in huge number praised Vaani Kapoor’s picture by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Cast Photo Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'RIP Social Distancing'

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor reveals fresh morning look in video, says 'Sun is up!'

Vaani Kapoor on the sets of Bell Bottom

Vaani Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of Bell Bottom. During her time on the sets, the actor was seen posting several quirky pictures with her co-stars. Earlier, she posted a series of pictures with her co-star Huma Qureshi as the duo had some fun on the sets of Bell Bottom. The two were seen making funny and goofy poses for the camera.

She was seen dressed up in a brown tank top paired with denim while Huma Qureshi kept it casual in a dye printed co-ordinate set. She posted the picture with the caption, "Why should boys have all the fun?" on her post. She added, "Strong girls support each other...and pull each other up !! (Literally sometimes )", focusing on their pose.

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor “tunes into happiness” as she gets back to her shoot life

About Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. It is a spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar alongside various actors. Bell Bottom cast includes actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jacky Bhagnani, and Huma Qureshi apart from Akshay. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the upcomer is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s. Akshay will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. Meanwhile, a few days back, the makers of the film shared a new poster of it.

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi give quirky poses while shooting for 'Bell Bottom'; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.