Katrina Kaif Volunteers At 'Educate Girls' NGO To Help Improve Literacy Of Rural Women

Katrina Kaif had recently revealed in an interview with Film Companion how she is trying to be a 'good samaritan'. Now she posted a series of pictures from her voluntary work for the cause "Educate Girls". She is now a part of #TeamBalika and has been out interacting with people from the rural area.

Katrina Kaif volunteers for the 'Educate Girls' drive

On Katrina Kaif's Instagram, she posted a couple of photos of her voluntary work. The first picture shows Katrina carrying a toddler (identified as Ayushi going by Katrina's post) in her arms and both of them are painting blue designs on a house wall. The young girl is actually seen directing the actor on how to paint.

The next photo is of a large group of young girls and boys dressed in a red t-shirt with white collar and Katrina Kaif is sitting in the middle. She is smiling at the camera and also has the girl from her previous photo sitting on her lap. The third photo is that of Katrina's first meeting with Ayushi. While Katrina is smiling widely at her, the girl is smiling shyly.

The fourth photo in the post is of Katrina Kaif addressing the school children in a classroom. The young ones are looking at her with eagerness while she throws a kind smile their way. Adding a caption to the post, Katrina wrote, "Say hi 👋 to my friend Ayushi! Hers was the first door I knocked on when I became a #TeamBalika volunteer for @educategirlsngo before lockdown . It was a proud moment stepping into their shoes, being aligned to their purpose of sending every girl in their village back to school 💁🏻‍♀️📚. #EducateGirls, is working in India’s most rural, remote areas to bridge the gender and #literacygap. They have helped enrol 750,000 girls in school and improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children till date". Take a look:

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Katrina Kaif had revealed in an interview with Film Companion that she wants to be a 'good samaritan' now. She said that she is trying to give back to her fans what she received from them in terms of love, adoration and support. She also added that it is always not about giving back but also about being grateful for what one has. In other news, Katrina's upcoming releases include Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

