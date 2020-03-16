The Debate
Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif: Female Actors Who Did The Impossible On Celluloid

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood divas who did the impossible on the silver screen and gave a tough fight to their male contemporaries. Details inside

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood divas in recent times are capable of doing everything themselves.They do not require any body-double to perform stunts for them unlike earlier. They have time and again proved that they are at par with the male actors.

Read: From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee; These B'Town Divas Performed Their Own Stunts In Films

Most of the female actors in the tinsel-town are fitness enthusiasts. They devote a lot of their time in the gym, to make sure they are physically fit so that they can essay any role on the silver screen. Let's talk about some biggest superstars from Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha to Katrina who have done things which only male actors used to do in films.

These Bollywood Divas did impossible 

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra has done only one biopic in her acting career,Mary Kom. To get into the skin of an Olympic winner's character, Priyanka Chopra left no stone unturned. Priyanka Chopra underwent weeks of rigorous physical training to look her part on the big screen. Priyanka Chopra actually learnt boxing to justify her role as the legendary women boxer in the biopic. This was not the first time Priyanka Chopra did something like this. For films like Don, and Don 2, as well, Priyanka Chopra performed her own stunts. 

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills The Beans About Her Interesting Nickname 'Mimi'

Fatima Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Source: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram 

Both the stunning new-age actors took the nation by storm with their spectacular performances as professional wrestlers in Aamir Khan's Dangal. The two essayed the role of International wrestling champion sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. Both Fatima and Sanya took months of wrestling training to master the techniques. It was heart-warming to see two young actors showing such dedication and passion for their craft. 

Read: Katrina Kaif Talks About The Best Acting Advice She Ever Got

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif is counted amidst the fittest female superstars in Bollywood. She is not only a phenomenal dancer but a brilliant actor. Karina Kaif performed her own stunts for her films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif not only looked like a trained defence personnel but performed her stunts like one too. Also for her movie Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif actually performed the trapeze acts herself. Katrina Kaif also learnt aerial dance form for the film. 

Read: Neha Dhupia's Bold Sartorial Taste In Fashion Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pics

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
