Katrina Kaif's 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' & Other Love Triangle Films With A Comic Twist

The Indian audience enjoys films in varied genres be it romantic, action or comedy. But one of the most loved ones is a light-hearted romantic comedy. Many popular filmmakers have made several films based on infidelity or love triangles and gave them a comic twist. Talking about such films, let's take a look at some popular rom-com love triangles which had a comic twist to it.

Movies On Love Triangles With Comic Twist

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Katrina Kaif first shared screen space with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. As per reports, Katrina Kaif was dating Salman during the filming MPKK, and the sizzling onscreen chemistry of the rumoured couple was the talk of the town. The duo played a much-in-love pair in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. With an interesting story plot, soon the love story turns into a love triangle between Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sushmita Sen in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The comedy scenes in this David Dhawan's movie were the backbone of the Salman Khan starrer. Sohail Khan also played a pivotal role in the movie, and his bittersweet banter with Salman Khan was the highlight of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Katrina Kaif first rose to fame with this film.

Main Tera Hero (2014)

Source: Youtube / A still from Maine Tera Hero Trailer

Varun Dhawan's first film as a solo male lead was Main Tera Hero directed by his father David Dhawan. The story of this romantic film revolved around a love triangle between Varun, Illeana D'Cruz, and Nargis Fakhri. This Varun Dhawan film was packed with some hysterically funny scenes and amazing soundtracks. Audiences loved the full-on commercial masala film, which minted around 78 crores INR at the Box-office, making it Varun Dhawan's first solo a hit.

Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani (2009)

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen endearing chemistry in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was an undeniable one. The film is a light-hearted comedy which is filled with some high-octane fun sequences. This was the first time Katrina Kaif worked with Andaz Apna Apna fame director Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. An unmissable love triangle between Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and Upen Patel. This Katrina Kaif starrer was a blockbuster hit, and viewers were in awe of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir's Jodi.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2004)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is another interesting love triangle with a comic angle. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra played the lead roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the film, Salman Khan's character is madly in love with Priyanka aka Rani. But Sunny played by Akshay tries to separate the two by his mischievous and funny tricks. An iconic film with some funny moments and heartwarming love scenes.

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Govinda and comedy films are synonymous to each other. The actor par excellence featured in 1996's blockbuster romantic comedy Saajan Chale Sasural opposite Karisma Kapoor and Tabu. In Saajan Chale Sasural, Govinda's character gets married twice and in the entire movie, he tries to prevent either of wives knowing about the truth. Songs of Saajan Chale Sasural in 1990s era were a rage, and the comedy scenes in this film are simply hilarious which will certainly tickle your funny bone.

