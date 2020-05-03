Katrina Kaif's Noteworthy Movies That Released A Decade Ago

Ever since Katrina Kaif became a part of the Hindi film industry, the actor has managed to steal the hearts of her fans. The actor made her debut with Boom in 2003, which was a box office dud. However, later in her career, Katrina has managed to deliver many hit films likeNew York, Singh Is Kinng, Ek The Tiger, and Race, to name a few. Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s noteworthy movies which released a decade ago.

Tees Maar Khan

Farah Khan directorial Tees Maar Khan starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Akshay played a cunning conman named Tees Maar Khan, who pretended to be a film director to rob a village. Katrina played the role of Anya Khan, who was a struggling actor. The film tanked at the box-office and unfortunately, only the songs in the film received praise from critics. Check out one of the songs from the movie that became quite popular.

Raajneeti

The political drama, Raajneeti, released in the year 2010 and featured an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Katrina played the role of Indu Pratap, who was in love with Samar (Ranbir Kapoor). But later she was married off to Samar's brother Prithvi (Arjun Rampal). Her performance in Raajneeti was widely praised by the audience.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan was a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and it released in the year 2009. The film featured popular Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The plot of the film revolved around two penniless friends (Akshay and Suniel) who were in desperate need of money to marry their partners. To make quick money, they kidnapped a rich woman's pet and demanded a huge sum of money. The film performed moderately at the box-office.

