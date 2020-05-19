Katrina Kaif's 'Singh Is Kinng' Is A Remake Of Jackie Chan Film; Read More Trivia About It

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif's movies have been making an impact on the masses as well as the box office for a while now. The actress has always pushed herself and picked up challenging roles. Katrina Kaif's movies include Singh is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, and many more.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one pair that the fans have always loved and wished to see more on-screen. Here are some of the fascinating facts on their popular 2008 film, Singh is Kinng.
Singh is Kinng is a popular 2008 comedy film that stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Kiron Kher among others. The film revolves around the life of Happy Singh who is sent to Australia to find his fellow villager Lakhan who is now a don in Australia.
The drama begins with Happy taking Lakhan's place and falling in love with a girl who is engaged to someone else. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and has an IMDb rating of 5.7. The film's music got many fans tuned in, they also featured a music video with Snoop Dogg.
