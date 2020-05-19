Katrina Kaif's 'Singh Is Kinng' Is A Remake Of Jackie Chan Film; Read More Trivia About It

Katrina Kaif's movies have been making an impact on the masses as well as the box office for a while now. The actress has always pushed herself and picked up challenging roles. Katrina Kaif's movies include Singh is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, and many more.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one pair that the fans have always loved and wished to see more on-screen. Here are some of the fascinating facts on their popular 2008 film, Singh is Kinng.

Fascinating and lesser-known facts on Akshay Kumar & Katrina's Singh is Kinng

Singh is Kinng is a popular 2008 comedy film that stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Kiron Kher among others. The film revolves around the life of Happy Singh who is sent to Australia to find his fellow villager Lakhan who is now a don in Australia.

The drama begins with Happy taking Lakhan's place and falling in love with a girl who is engaged to someone else. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and has an IMDb rating of 5.7. The film's music got many fans tuned in, they also featured a music video with Snoop Dogg.

This is the first Indian film to collect more than ₹99 Crores in India. Singh is Kinng is said to be the remake of a Jackie Chan film titled Miracle.

The song Bhootni Ke was sampled from the Iggy Azalea feat. Mavado song, Lady Patra.

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty was signed for the film, but when the role was altered, he chose to opt-out. Later, Sonu Sood was eventually signed.

The film released on 08/08/2008 and actor Dino Morea was the initial choice for Sonu Sood's role.

The film released on a non-holiday and even then it broke many records during its release. The film Singh Is Kinng turned out to be the highest one week earner of all time with a massive collection of around ₹40 Crores. It beat the holiday release Om Shanti Om that stood at ₹36 Crores.

It was director Anees Bazmee's second collaboration with both Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This film too, just like the trio's last film Welcome, was also a huge hit.

A numerologist advised the film's makers to change the spelling of the word "king" in the film's title with an additional letter "n".

