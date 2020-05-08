Katrina Kaif's Songs One Must Listen To When In When In A Melancholic Mood; See List

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is amongst the highest-paid female actors in the country. Known for drop-dead gorgeous looks, alluring personality, and strong personality, Katrina is a bankable superstar. Several of Katrina Kaif's movies have turned out to be blockbuster hits. Some of the best Katrina Kaif's movies include Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, and Dhoom 3.

In fact, Katrina's last release Bharat was also a magnanimous success at the box-office. The stunning actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Talking about Katrina Kaif's movies, one thing that's quite common in her films is that most of them are musical blockbusters. With songs for every mood, and situation. So let's take a look at some Katrina K's best tracks to hear when in a melancholic mood.

Katrina Kaif's Melodious Emotional Tracks

Main Jahan Rahoo

A highly emotional yet lovable track from Namastey London featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Main Jahan Rahoo was a rage in the 2000s era. The Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song has all the elements which make is a masterpiece. Penned by veteran lyricists Javed Akhtar and composed by Himesh Reshammiya is a must-listen KK track, when in a melancholic mood.

Tune Jo Na Kaha

Tune Jo Na Kaha from Kabir Khan's New York will take you back the memory lane, and think about your first break-up. Filmed on Neil Nitin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif, Tune Jo Na Kaha is a soulful track sung by Mohit Suri. A great track to listen when you wish to stay a little aloof from everyone around.

Tu Jaane Na

An iconic song featuring Katrina Kaif and her alleged ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor. Tu Jaane Na is apparently one of the most popular of all Katrina Kaif's songs in her entire two-decades-long acting career. Sung effortlessly by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and written by Irshad Kamil, Tu Jaane Na is that one song, every teenager will know who has a secret crush.

Mora Piya

Yet another heart-wrenching track from Kaif's political drama Raajneeti is Mora Piya. Packed with intense lyrics and soft classical music, Mora Piya is that particular track you will listen when your in not in the mood to do anything, post a tight with your romantic partner.

Saiyaara

Saaiyaara from Salman-Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger is a sad song with some deep lyrics and great beats. Mohit Chauhan and Taraannum Mallik gave voice to this euphonious track. Penned by Kausar Munir and musically arranged by Sohail Sen, this is great track when you want to listen to some soft tracks.

