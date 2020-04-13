Katrina Kaif's Stunning Pictures Under Sun Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her time cleaning her house and keeping herself busy with household chores. As Katrina is homebound just like everyone else in the nation, here are some gorgeous pictures of Katrina Kaif posing under the sun that will make you wish for the lockdown to end soon and step out in the sun. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif's sun-kissed pictures to make your day brighter

Also Read: How To Disinfect Mattress As A COVID-19 Pandemic Precaution?

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her orange dress as she posed for a picture under the sun. She wore a pair of loop earrings and completed her look with a nude lipstick while she opted for a grape colour lipstick in her white outfit. Katrina Kaif's photos always turn out to be just perfect.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Bemoans 'plagiarism In The Times Of COVID-19', Blames Katrina Kaif

Here's another series of pictures on Katrina Kaif's Instagram that will make your day. She wore a floral dress and threw a jacket over her shoulders while the sun shone right behind her, making her look like a complete diva.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

These two candid pictures on Katrina Kaif's Instagram prove that the latter enjoys herself under the sun. She shared a candid picture while she was enjoying her breakfast and the other one was a still from a movie set.

Also Read: I Will Be A Good Mother, Says Katrina Kaif; Cites An Example Of Her Own Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.