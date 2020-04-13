The Debate
Katrina Kaif's Stunning Pictures Under Sun Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her time in quarantine but her fans surely miss her gorgeous pictures under the sun. Here are some of her throwback pictures to look.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her time cleaning her house and keeping herself busy with household chores. As Katrina is homebound just like everyone else in the nation, here are some gorgeous pictures of Katrina Kaif posing under the sun that will make you wish for the lockdown to end soon and step out in the sun. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif's sun-kissed pictures to make your day brighter 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read: How To Disinfect Mattress As A COVID-19 Pandemic Precaution? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her orange dress as she posed for a picture under the sun. She wore a pair of loop earrings and completed her look with a nude lipstick while she opted for a grape colour lipstick in her white outfit. Katrina Kaif's photos always turn out to be just perfect. 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Bemoans 'plagiarism In The Times Of COVID-19', Blames Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Here's another series of pictures on Katrina Kaif's Instagram that will make your day. She wore a floral dress and threw a jacket over her shoulders while the sun shone right behind her, making her look like a complete diva. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

These two candid pictures on Katrina Kaif's Instagram prove that the latter enjoys herself under the sun. She shared a candid picture while she was enjoying her breakfast and the other one was a still from a movie set. 

Also Read: I Will Be A Good Mother, Says Katrina Kaif; Cites An Example Of Her Own Mother

 

 

First Published:
