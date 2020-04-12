I Will Be A Good Mother, Says Katrina Kaif; Cites An Example Of Her Own Mother

Katrina Kaif may have been an outsider when she entered Bollywood, but slowly and steadily the actor has made a mark for herself in the industry. Today, she is considered as one of the A-listed and highest-paid actresses in the industry. From co-actors to critics, everyone has praised Katrina for her hard-work.

Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger. During an interview with Atika Farooqui for a leading channel, Katrina mentioned the fact that she thinks she will be a very good mother. Read ahead to know:

'I will be a good mother': Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made an appearance on Colors Cineplex’s talkshow with Atika Farooqui for the promotions of her film, Bharat. The actor was asked what kind of a mother will she be, to which Katrina said that she hopes to be a great mother, as that is her intention for sure. In fact, she will be a great mother, she added, because she has such a good example in her own mother.

Among other things, Katrina was also asked about what her definition of success is. Katrina said that when you wake up every morning and you are excited to go to your workplace, or when you wake up in the morning and you feel happy and inspired, most often than not. When you are excited to face the day and when you have peace of time, is when a person is truly successful, says Katrina.

'What is her idea of a perfect relationship' was another question the interviewer asked Katrina. Katrina quoted something that Will Smith said about two people walking alongside in life, not trying to make their life into one. Having mutual respect for each other, but walking on the same path together, is the key to a perfect relationship, said Katrina Kaif.

