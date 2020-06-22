Katrina Kaif Praising Sushant Singh Rajput For 'M.S. Dhoni' In A Old Video Is Unmissable

The industry is still reeling with the devastating death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While fans and many members of the film fraternity have mourned his loss, some earlier videos of actors praising his works have also been going viral on social media. In a recent throwback video that has been going viral on social media, actor Katrina Kaif can be seen as all praise for the late actor.

Katrina Kaif is all praise for Sushant Singh Rajput

The video has Katrina interacting with her fans in a live chat. One of the fans asks her, which young actor does she admire the most in the industry currently. To this, the Bharat actor was quick to reply that she found Sushant's performance to be very good in the film, MS: Dhoni The Untold Story.

She added that she had recently met Abhishek Kapoor who has directed her in the film Fitoor. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor added that even the filmmaker agreed with her that Sushant's act was extremely good in the movie. Take a look at the video.

Earlier, another video of Deepika Padukone had also gone viral on social media wherein the actor was seen praising the Chhichhore actor. She had named Sushant as one of the gen-next actors whose work she admires in recent times. Recently, photos of a prayer meeting held by the late actor’s family surfaced on the internet. In these videos and photos, fans could see a monochromatic photo of the actor, which was decorated with white flowers. Take a look at the viral video.

Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the late actor's prayer meeting

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited the prayer meeting to offer his condolences to the later actor’s family members.

In a tweet that the politician posted on June 19, 2020, he tweeted that it is ''unfortunate'' that such a “super talented actor” had to meet his end. Prasad also said that the late actor was supposed to achieve “great heights” and that he “deserved more”. Here is the tweet by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

