Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family recently held a prayer meeting for his friend and close relatives, a week after the actor’s tragic demise. It was held back at his house in Patna on Sunday. A video and photos from the prayer meeting have surfaced on the internet. Read on:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family held a prayer meet

On June 19, 2020, photos of a prayer meeting held by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family surfaced on the internet. A few hours ago, media photographer and content creator Manav Manglani took to his social media handle and posted a video of the same. In these videos and photos, fans can see a monochromatic photo of the actor, which is decorated with white flowers. Within hours of its posting, the video has gone on to garner over 20 thousand likes. Here is the video of the prayer meeting:

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, also visited the prayer meeting to offer his condolences to the later actor’s family. In a tweet that the politician posted on June 19, 2020, he wrote that it is ''unfortunate'' that such a “super talented actor” had to meet his end. Prasad also said that the actor was supposed to achieve “great heights” and that he “deserved more”. Here is the tweet by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad:

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His untimely demise has left his fans and friends saddened. His family cremated the actor in Vile Parle, Mumbai, and flew back to Patna to immerse his ashes in Ganga. The actor has not left a suicide note. His official PR team has released a statement, which reads as:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

