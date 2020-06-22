Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Christmas Video Surfaces; Ssumier Calls Him 'an Inspiration'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked everyone in the film industry. The late actor was known for his effortless acting and his many versatile roles. As fans, celebrities and admirers are still mourning his death, many sentimental messages and old facts about the actor are cropping up.

Ssumier Pasricha also uploaded an old video of the actor on Instagram. In the video, fans can see Sushant Singh Rajput being candid and in celebratory spirits.

Old video of Sushant celebrating Christmas with Ssumier and Kriti

Ssumier Pasricha, an actor famous for his role as Pammi Aunty, recently uploaded a throwback video of his Christmas celebration party. The video starts with Ssumier wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. He then pans the video to all the people in the party.

Here, fans can see a couple of people with Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the actors are seen wearing Christmas celebratory hairbands and as Ssumier switches his voice to Pammi Aunty's, the first person to wish is Sushant who says - Merry Christmas and then even Kriti wishes her fans the same.

Ssumier also wrote a heartfelt caption for the late actor. He could believe that Sushant would do something like this. Ssumier wrote - RIP friend .. but why will u take such a step . People looked upto you .. you were an inspiration to many

Many fans responded with their condolences on the post. A few of them found Ssumier's post a bit insensitive due to the caption. One fan wrote - I think your caption was a little insensitive. Just because you may be smiling on the outside doesn't mean you're smiling within. Success doesn't always amount to happiness. Mental health is real. Some people get the help they need, and some don't know where to start.

Picture Credit: Ssumier Pasricha's Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV serials and then moved on to acting in films. He was famously known for his role in Pavitra Rishta for which he won many awards. He then went on to star in movies like Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. His most commendable work was in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the lead role of the Indian team cricket captain M.S. Dhoni. His last film, Dil Bechara, is yet to be released and is a romantic drama.

Promo Pic Credit: Ssumier Pasricha

