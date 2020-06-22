Sushant Singh Rajput's Old WhatsApp Chats Leave Lauren Gottlieb Heartbroken; See Here

Actor Lauren Gottlieb took to her Instagram account and shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation that took place between her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the conversation, Lauren can be seen talking about wanting to sign a big film in Bollywood as Sushant Singh Rajput shares words of encouragement to her. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken up the Bollywood industry as many celebrities are trying to recover from the shock.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp Chat was shared by Lauren Gottlieb, where she stated that re-reading the conversation broke her heart. She also mentioned in the post that days after the actor’s death, she has finally mustered the courage to look at their conversation. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp conversation with Lauren Gottlieb.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp conversation

In the conversation that took supposedly took place sometime before Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story released, he can be heard telling Lauren Gottlieb that he was shooting in Budapest. In the entire conversation, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen motivating Lauren to take risks and reassuring her about her decision to wait for a big Bollywood film.

While posting Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chat on her social media Lauren Gottlieb mentioned that Sushant had a humble heart. In the post, she also mentioned that the WhatsApp conversation broke her heart. She wrote, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams!” [sic]

In the post, she also mentioned, “I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.” [sic]

