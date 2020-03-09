Katy Perry Talks About Her Mental Health Journey And How Orlando Bloom Helped Her

Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter who recently visited India and performed for her Indian fans along with Dua Lipa. Most recently, she opened up about her pregnancy and revealed that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Orlando Bloom. A few months ago, she had opened up about her battle with depression, and how her fiancé Orlando Bloom helped her through it. Here is what the Firework singer had to say:

“I had to go on a mental health journey." – Katy Perry

Between 2017 and 2018, when Katy Perry’s fifth studio album released titled Witness, she said that she was depressed in a way like never before. Talking about it, she told how she felt despondent. Katy Perry also revealed how she did not feel like getting out of bed. Speaking about her past experiences, Katy Perry said how she had been able to cope up with it before. However, she mentioned that it was different this time, and made her fall down many flights of stairs. She also talked about the mental health journey that she took.

Katy Perry also mentioned all the various treatments she underwent like the Hoffman process, therapy, and plant medicine. Katy Perry also talked about her partner Orlando Bloom’s idea about finding balance. She added that he is on his spiritual journey. Katy Perry revealed how Orlando Bloom acts as the anchor who holds her down and how he is very real. Katy Perry said that Orlando Bloom is not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he is the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.

Katy Perry also recalled how when she met Orlando Bloom, and the two helped each other through their healing journey. She also mentions how they both tend to be in the spotlight and have been through a divorce. Katy Perry said that when they first met, Orlando Bloom would talk about pulling out the poison out of each other, and they did that. She also told how it is exhausting, but they hold each other accountable. Katy Perry also talked about how she had never met anyone like Orlando Bloom before who was ready to embark on an emotional and spiritual journey with her.

