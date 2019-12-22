Katy Perry Features On Leading Fashion Magazine Cover For The January 2020 Edition

'Roar' hitmaker Katy Perry attracted a lot of attention as the cover girl of a leading fashion magazine January 2020 edition. The singer shared a motion poster of the cover on her Twitter handle on December 22 along with a caption that read, "2020 is already so bright - not every gal gets to commemorate their trip to India with a cover of @VOGUEIndia Proud to be part of the January sustainability issue!" The 35-year-old singer can be seen in the motion poster with statement jewellery and a heavily designed dress with her hair combed middle-parted braided with colourful ribbons. The singer also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle which received praises from her followers.

2020 is already so bright - not every gal gets to commemorate their trip to India with a cover of @VOGUEIndia 🤗 Proud to be part of the January sustainability issue! 💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/B60TBaYscU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 22, 2019

Netizens Reactions

THE BACKGROUND MYSIC GIVES ME CHILLS OMG KATY THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL — kanishk (@kxnishk) December 22, 2019

Katy Perry's recent post

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has been doing a count down on her social media account and posting pictures and small videos every day. It has been alleged that Katy Perry will make an announcement about her new album on Christmas, that is December 25, 2019. To commemorate just 10 days until Christmas, Katy Perry took to her social media and posted a picture of herself in a red coloured Santa dress. In the post, she asked what the netizens wanted for Christmas this year. Twitterattis took to their social media to comment on what they wanted for Christmas. Many stated that they wanted Katy Perry to drop her much-awaited album KP5. While others wrote things they want for or from her. Check out what the fans had to say.

