Katy Perry's Latest Magazine Photoshoot Has Something Every Mumbaikar Loves

Katy Perry not only got the attention of all the Mumbaikars with her live performance but also managed to be featured on an issue of one of the leading fashion magazines globally. The pop singer returned to the city after seven years and along with her performance, she fulfilled her business commitment which includes a photo shoot with Vogue India’s January issue.

The American artist was clicked with a stylish background with a Mumbai themed background. The set is covered with marigold flowers while having an ice cream cart with Mangal Mewad written on it. The cart is that of local ice cream vendors, something that is available in every major junction in Mumbai, and people relish this ice cream and other treats. The Power singer looks stunning in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla together which lives up to her colourful vibe. Read more to know about Katy Perry’s trip to India.

Katy's visit to India

While talking to an entertainment portal she opened about how she lives while she’s in India. Katy spoke about her love for the local Indian cuisine and also revealed that she hopes to collaborate with some Indian artists. Perry says she just doesn’t stay in her room and identifies herself as that girl who does not order room service. She prefers going out and exploring. She loves the people, culture, and tradition of the country. She ended the conversation by saying that one could possibly spot her on the streets of the city. Katy has been active on the social media where she uploaded posts of the cover shoot of this leading fashion magazine. Read more to see some photos of Katy Perry.

