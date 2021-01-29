Kaushik Ganguly Opens Up On His Upcoming Hindi Film 'Manohar Pandey' And Why It Is Special

Kaushik Ganguly, a National Award-winning Bengali director is all set to helm his next film titled Manohar Pandey which will also mark his debut in Bollywood. The director has helmed several of acclaimed films in the past including Shabdo, Chotoder Chobi, Nagarkirtan, Cinemawala and Bishorjan. Read along to know more about the upcoming film and what the director has to say about it.

Kaushik Ganguly on his upcoming movie Manohar Pandey

The movie will be based in the North of Bengal which is one of the directors’ favourite locations. He has also written the script, as well as dialogues for the film and the makers, are planning to wrap up the 130-minute film by February 2021. The plot of the film is based around an extramarital affair of a middle-aged couple in the middle of a worldwide plague that leads to an eternal togetherness.

The acclaimed director told PTI, that the pandemic-set movie being made in Hindi is "only incidental". He adds “This should not be called as Kaushik Ganguly’s first Bollywood film. Yes, I have chosen the language Hindi for the first time as my characters are Hindi speaking. Had there been main Bengali characters, it would have been made in Bengali. Here the subject is important, not the language”.

Ganguly then elaborated on the film and said, “Manohar Pandey is a special film. It's a film that has a universal appeal and I thought it would be ideally suited for my Bollywood debut. It's a film that speaks the language of the middle class and lower-income groups and touches upon the stigmas and agonies associated with a pandemic that wreaked havoc in the world. I will inculcate real-life incidents and the common man's experiences that I was privy to in the wake of COVID-19 within the film's narrative”.

The movie will be bankrolled under the Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd. Banner by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh. Gopi Bhagat cranks up the camera while Subhajit Singha will handle the editing, and Jeet Ganguli is to score the music for the film. The star cast includes Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav.

Talking about her role, Supriya Pathak Kapur expresses, “I am really excited about coming to Kolkata and working on this film. It’s a wonderful script and I feel we will be able to make an interesting film. I am looking forward to commencing shooting and working alongside Kaushikda. It sure will be a great experience”.

Saurabh Shukla mentions, “In 2020 most people were in the quest of some sort of positive developments and for me personally it came to me via a call from Kolkata in November. Kaushik Ganguly called to say that he wanted to cast me in his forthcoming venture, and I was beyond delighted. I’m really looking forward to kickstart 2021 on a happy and positive note”.

Further on Raghubir Yadav adds, “I am super proud to be associated with a stalwart like Kaushikda and I hope I can match up to his expectations. The script is so relatable and practical, and I am certain it will win the audience’s hearts”.

