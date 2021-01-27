Kaushik Ganguly Starts Shooting Of Bollywood Debut 'Manohar Pandey', Check Cast Details

National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly is set to make his debut in Hindi film as a director with his next romantic-drama titled Manohar Pandey. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter and revealed that the film will have an ensemble cast including Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh Shukla, and Raghubir Yadav.

Kaushik Ganguly's Bollywood debut

The romantic drama will be biased against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-minute film will be shot in north Bengal and the makers aim to complete filming by February this year. Taran also shared a poster of the film that showed some of the iconic landmarks in Bengal. Other than this, the poster also informed that the music of the film would be given by Jeet Ganguli.. The shooting of the film has started from today.

Ganguly, who has also written the film issued a press stamen and revealed that Manohar Pandey has a “universal appeal” which was ideal for his Bollywood debut. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “It’s a film that speaks the language of the middle class and lower-income groups and touches upon the stigmas and agonies associated with a pandemic that wreaked havoc in the world. I will inculcate real-life incidents and the common man’s experiences that I was privy to in the wake of COVID-19 within the film's narrative.” The film is produced by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh under the banner Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd. According to various media reports, the story of the film will revolve around an extramarital affair of a middle-aged married couple in the middle of a modern pandemic.

The ace Bengali filmmaker began his film journey with the superhit film Waarish, which was released in 2004, and starred Debasrree Roy and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in the lead. Apart from this, his other directorial ventures include Nagarkirtan, Jyeshthoputro, Bisorjon, and Bijoya that speak a lot about his vision in films.

(Image credit: t - bee lifestyle/ Instagram)

