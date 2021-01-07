Supriya Pathak's Birthday: Did You Know She Starred In A French Movie With Hugh Grant?

Supriya Pathak made the character of Hansa immortal after she starred in the sitcom Khichdi. The actor's career spans over 35 years and has starred in several memorable roles, including the kind, loving mom of Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid. However, not many know that Pathak had started in a French film titled The Bengali Night that co-starred Hugh Grant in a prominent role. Read ahead to know more about Supriya Pathak's role in the film.

Trivia to know while celebrating Supriya Pathak's birthday

Supriya Pathak had a small role to play in the French film The Bengali Night. The movie is based on the Romanian-language authored by Mircea Eliade which is titled as Bengali Nights. Pathak played the role of Gayatri which rumoured to be based on Indian poet Maitreyi Devi. Rumours were rife that Maitreyi Devi had an affair with the author of the said book.

The plot of the movie revolver around Hugh Grant's character Allan who comes to Kolkata to work. He falls in love with his boss, played by Soumitra Chatterjee and his wife, played by Shabana Azmi. He falls in love with Gayatri who was the couple's daughter. Their love story does not get a happy ending. Due to the controversy surrounding the movie, it was released only in limited theatres in India. It also received a lukewarm response.

There were also reports that Maitreyi Devi was not happy with the end of the novel. She, then, write her own version of the story in the novel titled Na Hanyate. She won the Sahitya Akademi Award for this novel as well.

Supriya Pathak's movies have been watched by fans globally, making her one of the most loved stars in India. One of her most popular movies is Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where she played the antagonist character of Dhankor Baa. Delhi 6 also has one of her memorable characters of Vimla. Supriya Pathak's movies have earned her a lot of appreciation from critics and audiences alike. She was last in the 2020 romantic comedy film Jai Mummy Di alongside yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon.

Image courtesy- @filmistan5 and @hughgrantlove Instagram

