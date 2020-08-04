Kendall Jenner's Street Style Ensemble Is Perfect For A Casual Outing; See Pic

Kendall Jenner recently left her home for a kombucha (tea) run and looked pretty in the cosy street style clothes she was sporting. The ensemble she was donning is cheaper than fans can imagine and fans also can style just like her. Take a look at the outfit here to take inspiration from the model here.

Kendall Jenner's street style outfit

Kendall had recently left her home to have her tea and as she was soon spotted by fans and was clicked. In this pics that surfaced on the internet, Kendall was seen in a white camisole top with a straight fir light blue coloured denim jeans. She paired this outfit with Nike Dunk low shoes. She completed her look with a gold bracelet making her street style complete. The Victoria Secret model opted to wear a merry bun with a middle parting while she went out to get her tea. She also was wearing a face mask for safety. Take a look at her outfit here.

Kendall Jenner x Spaghetti strap top x Nike Dunk Low Orange Blaze 🤍 (July 2020) pic.twitter.com/BfoyXOrmZz — kendall - outfits ✨ (@kenjenstyle) August 1, 2020

Some time ago, Kendall had taken to her Instagram and had shown her fans how extravagant her home is. In the post, the young model shared pics of her living room, kitchen, her bedroom, bathroom, study area, dining room and the fireplace in her house. Her home is filled with warm colours which give a great aesthetic look.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "me and SIX on the new @archdigest Sept. cover! it’s always been a dream of mine to be featured in this magazine considering my huge (kinda secret) love for real estate and interior design. we shot this right before quarantine/ lock down so it feels like ages ago. thank you AD. and thank you a million times to @clementsdesign and @waldosdesigns for making my home the sanctuary i had always dreamed of 🥺❤️". This post seen went viral and her house even made it the headlines. Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, it was also reported that The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently spotted with BFF Hailey Bieber. The pair had gone for a girl's date night to a Japanese restaurant named Nobu located in Malibu. Baldwin and Jenner both had dressed up for their outing. Kylie was sporting a black crop top, grey mini skirt, and heels in the pictures whereas Baldwin sports a white long sleeve crop top, and a white ruched maxi skirt. Both also wore masks outside as they reached the restaurant. Take a look at the pics here.

Hailey and Kendall leaving Nobu in Malibu, California ( I do not own anything all credits/rights goes to the respective owners ) pic.twitter.com/OXV3DgtOIN — The Biebers (@TheBiebersud) July 20, 2020

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. (July 19, 2020) pic.twitter.com/tziaMJw27Z — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HailsBaldwinCR) July 20, 2020

