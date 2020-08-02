Kendall Jenner's Looks To Take Inspiration From For The Next Halloween

Kendall Jenner garnered widespread recognition with her stint in one of the most-watched reality television shows, titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner has walked numerous high-fashion designers runways that are held in Paris, New York, and Milan. With a fan following of 135 million on Instagram, Jenner is also one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

The pictures she shares on Instagram have been a major style inspiration for her fans. The members of the Kardashian and Jenner family, including Kendall Jenner, create their own versions of theme for Christmas, Halloween, and other festivals. With all that said now, here are some of Kendall Jenner's looks that can be used as your costume for the next Halloween:

Kendall Jenner's looks that can be your next Halloween costume

In the picture below, Kendall Jenner can be seen donning an orange sequin dress that features feathers towards the hem of the dress. For accessories, the model went for long earrings/ she went for a slick hairstyle with mid-partition. Have a look at Kendall Jenner's look that she donned at one of the MET Gala's.

Kendal Jenner can be seen donning a zebra-patterned outfit with purple stripes with an overall white outfit. She teamed the outfit with a purse that features feathers and a hat that showcases grey and black spots. She left her hair open for the look. Check out Kendall Jenner's look:

Kendall Jenner shared this picture below from one of her runways. She wore a long dress with red, white, and black checks and teamed it with a white transparent long skirt that features a lacy waist. Jenner paired her outfit with a matching patterned purse. She completed her look with accessories like golden round rings and long black choker necklace. She left her hair open for the look with mid partition.

Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last year created quite a buzz amongst the fans and admirers. Several popular celebrities like Hadid sisters, Hailey Bieber, and others attended the party and the model shared pictures of the same on Instagram. Jenner stole the show with her golden forest fairy outfit. She completed it with golden antlers and a pair of gauze-like wings.

Jenner shared a picture from her catwalk in Rome. Here, she wore a frothy frock. The outfit is styled with a red mullet-hemmed tulle dress. She did not accessorise her dress and went for a sleek hairstyle and tied it at the back. Have a look:

