When Kendall Jenner Gave A 360 View Of Her Closet; Check Details

Kendall Jenner used the popular feature of a 360-degree setting by YouTube and she let fans walk in her glamorous closet virtually. In collaboration with one of the leading fashion magazines, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star opened the doors of her closet and gave fans a glimpse into her fashion world. Read on to know the details of the same story:

When Kendall Jenner gave a 360-degree look of her closet

Jenner has given a speech on each of her outfits and accessories. She spoke about the stories and memories behind many of her outfits. Kendall Jenner gave a glimpse into her closet and revealed some of the great stories behind some of her expensive possessions. She started the tour of her closet by revealing her favourite shoewear, which was green stiletto boots. Then she went on to talk about her boots and her airport bag that are near and dear to her. Viewers loved watching her favourite things including shoewear from Kanye West, Hermes tote bag that she usually carries at the airport, and jeans by Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner's fans were stunned when they saw the second closet of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The model has two walk-in closets. Jenner gave a glimpse into her second closet and showed her pair of thigh-high boots. Later, she even started a try-on session. The model started showing her love for bags. Jenner revealed that she is a huge fan of a fanny pack and Louis Vuitton. She even showcased the Versace gown that she has worn during the Met Gala. Looking at her closet, fans get to know how Jenner's closet is a fusion of old and new.

Kendall Jenner revealed yet another interesting thing from her closet and that is her 21st birthday dress. She shared the story behind the birthday dress. Kendall Jenner's closet contains some of the most sentimental items and most of her outfits and accessories are very special to her. Although the closet contains almost everything she desires and is very special to her, Kendall Jenner revealed that her rooms miss one of the interesting things and that is a bar. She continued and shared that when her friends come over they can enjoy drinks.

