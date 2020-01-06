Kerala CM Condemns ‘Nazi-style’ Attack On JNU, Calls It Result Of 'intolerance'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday has called the attack on JNU students and teachers by masked men in Delhi, a result of growing 'intolerance' in the country. "The assault on students is the result of intolerance. The Nazi-style attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University are carried out by those who want to create unrest and violence in the country," the Kerala CM said.

'Scale of attack reveals the extent of planning'

The attack on students & faculty of JNU is an appalling display of intolerance running amok. The scale of the attack reveals the extent of planning. Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all. pic.twitter.com/xKPngu3W1n — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 6, 2020

He added, "The Sangh Parivar forces must withdraw from this dangerous game of bloodshed on campus. It would be good if they understand that the voice of students' is the voice of the land." Following the attack, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. "The JNU community has a single point of demand. That either this VC resign or the MHRD as the competent authority remove him. Those who are trying to malign and destroy this university will not succeed," said a statement from JNUSU.

Delhi Police register FIR

23 people injured in the JNU violence have been released from AIIMS while some are still undergoing treatment. Hours after the attack, Delhi Police on Monday has filed an FIR under sections of Public Property Damage Act and Rioting Act. Devender Arya, DCP, South-West, has said, "We have taken cognizance of yesterday's violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation."

Home Ministry seeks report

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the Ministry has sought a report on the violence.

