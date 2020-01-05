Alumni S Jaishankar & Nirmala Sitharaman Condemn JNU Violence; Cong Demands Resignation

Amid the attack on the students and professors in JNU on Sunday, two distinguished alumni of the university- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar unequivocally condemned the violence. Jaishankar stated that whatever happened in the varsity on Sunday was against the tradition and culture of JNU. On the other hand, Sitharaman recalled that the university was always known for its “fierce” debate culture, which never culminated in violence. Dispelling any negative impression about the role of the Centre in the violence, she asserted that the government wanted a safe environment for the students.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

Congress calls upon Sitharaman and Jaishankar to resign

Commenting on the reaction of Sitharaman and Jaishankar, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi appreciated the gesture. However, he claimed that the violence had been perpetrated by elements close to the ruling BJP. Thereafter, Singhvi called upon them to resign in wake of the Centre’s alleged role in the JNU attack.

#Jaishankarji #Nirmalaseetharamanji alumni #jnu very nice & sweet of u 2condemn #Jnu violence. Since it is unleashed by elements v v close 2 ruling dispensation of which u r both eminence grises, wld u kindly consider resigning before articulating such noble sentiments? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 5, 2020

Violence in JNU

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, mask miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Meanwhile, around 18 people from the JNU have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

