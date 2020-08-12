'Kesari' Shooting Location: Where Was The Akshay Kumar's Film Shot?

Akshay Kumar's Kesari hit the screens back in March 2019. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kocchar, and Edward Sonnenblick in crucial roles. The film is based on a true story and narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. The plot revolves around a soldier in the British Indian army called Havildar Ishar Singh.

He leads a team of 21 Sikh soldiers in a battle against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The end of the battle led to a strategic victory for the Indian army. Along with the gripping plotline, the film was highly admired by the audience due to its stunning location. Take a look at where the Kesari shooting location is.

Kesari shooting location: Where was the film shot?

Since the film retells the story of a battle set in 1897, the shooting locations majorly feature old architecture. The location requirement was open grounds and long-standing forts. The film was shot in various locations across the country including Jaipur, Mumbai, and majorly in Wai (Maharashtra) after finding suitable locations.

The movie was primarily shot in Wai, which is a small town in Maharashtra. Gulistan and Saragarhi were the two main forts shown in the film. Replicas of both the forts were built in Wai and the entire war sequence of the film was shot in the same location. Apart from the forts, a temporary set of an Afghan village was also built in Wai.

With a few scenes being shot in Jaipur, a few other parts were shot in Nawalgarh which is a small town in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. Also called the 'Golden Town of Rajasthan', it has some grand and gorgeous forts and palaces. Some of the scenes that featured Kumar riding on a horse were shot in one of the forts in Nawalgarh.

The song Teri Mitti from the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh. The song was shot in a beautiful valley called Spiti Valley in the village Komik. Certain parts of the song were also shot at the Spiti River in the same region. The film was a hit and garnered over ₹207 crores at the box-office.

