Akshay Kumar & Team 'Bell Bottom' Fly To The UK For Their First International Schedule

Earlier this morning, Akshay Kumar joined team Bell Bottom to jet off to the United Kingdom to commence the shoot of the Ranjit M Tiwari directorial. Along with leading ladies Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari and Akshay were snapped at the Mumbai International airport. While it was reported that Bell Bottom's shoot will commence soon, the team flew to the UK today in a chartered flight.

Team 'Bell Bottom' left for their international shooting schedule

Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom's photographs from the Mumbai International Airport are all over the internet as they left for the upcoming film's first international shoot schedule. The team, along with their families, were snapped at the airport before they jetted off to the United Kingdom for commencing the shoot of the film.

Huma also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with the team as they waited for Akshay's arrival. Sharing the video with their protective gear on, she wrote, "#SafetyFirst !! Team #Bellbottom waiting for our leading man @akshaykumar sir!! (sic)".

Check out the video below:

Soon, Akshay and his family arrived at the airport to join others on their international shoot schedule to London. Kumar was snapped sporting a grey bodysuit with a face mask and a black cap on. As soon as he got off his car, the Housefull 4 actor generously posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport. The 52-year-old's son Aarav and daughter Nitara also accompanied him to the UK.

Apart from Akshay, the producer of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani was also snapped at the airport, joined by director Ranjit M Tewari. One of the leading ladies of the film, Lara Dutta was also spotted with her family and was snapped in casual wear, accompanied by Huma.

Huma too posed for the paparazzi in a tye-die blue and yellow blue top and with white jeans. All the cast members were seen with protective gear on, abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines of the state government, as they headed off to commence the shoot of the film.

Have a look:

