Akshay Kumar's Impactful Dialogues From The Much-acclaimed Film 'Kesari'

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is one of the much-acclaimed period drama films in Bollywood. The film received heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs and also went on to make a mark at the box office. Even though the film completed over a year, fans and movie lovers still go on to remember the film and its dialogues, songs, scenes and much more. In the movie, Akshay Kumar has given some impactful dialogues that have struck a chord in the hearts of fans. Hence, here’s taking a look at some of the dialogues from the film.

Impactful dialogues from Kesari

“Aaj Meri Pagdi Bhe Kesari… Jo Bahaiga Mera Lahu Bhe Kesari… Or Mera Jawab Bhe Kesari”

“Ladne Se Sirf Dushman Khatam Hota Hai ... Aur Pani Pilane Se Dushmani”

“(Tum yeh jung jeet nahi sakte) - Jeet Toh Hum Tab Hi Gaye The Jab Humne Ladne Ka Faisla Kiya Tha ... Baaki Toh Marna Maarna Hai ... Chalta Rahega”

“Ek Goro Ne Mujh Se Kaha Tha Ke… Tum Gulam Ho… Hindustan Ke Mitte Se Darpok Paida Hote Hai… Aaj Jawab Dene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai”

“Bahar Kamse kam Dus Hazar hain… Or Hum Ikkisss”

“Kesari Rung Ka Matlab Samajhtai Ho… Bahaduri Ka Rung Hai… Shahed Ka”

Akshay recently shared a post on his social media handle, and absolutely loved a beautiful painting made by a little fan. The painting included Akshay along with his fellow companions in his Kesari attire. A few dialogues from the film were also listed along with the drawing. Akshay, who was touched by the beautiful gesture, thanked her for the love. He also stated that the dialogues included in the picture are among his favourites. Check out the post below.

Great work Samiksha! Those are my favourite dialogues as well 😁 Keep it up. Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/9TAvTA8oCF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

About the film

The historical action-war drama revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay), a British Indian Army soldier who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a battle against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. What is unfolding, though, is the biggest last stand wars of all time. The story follows the events leading up to the Battle of Zaragarhi, an 1897 battle between 21 British Indian Army 36th Sikhs soldiers and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. The movie also starred Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. The film Kesari did well at the box-office and earned a whopping ₹207.09 crores. Watch the trailer below.

